Miley Cyrus Horribly Assaulted During Barcelona Trip With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus was recently assaulted during a trip with her husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, was groped and forcibly kissed as she was making her way through a sea of fans with Liam in Barcelona, Spain, over the weekend.

In the video posted to Twitter Sunday shows as the male fan grabs Cyrus’ hair, wraps his arm around her neck and forcibly pull her in for a kiss on the face. Fortunately, Cyrus was quick enough to turn her head in the other direction as security jumped into action.

Hemsworth, who was leading Cyrus through the crowd, quickly put his arm around his wife and guided her into an SUV following the incident.

Cyrus hasn’t addressed the ordeal publicly yet, but fans are sending their support and concern online.

See the video below (Warning: Disturbing):

