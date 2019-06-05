Miley Cyrus Finally Addresses Her Barcelona Sexual Assault Incident

Miley Cyrus has finally spoken up after she was horribly assaulted by a male fan during a trip with her husband Liam Hemsworth.

Recall that the singer was groped and forcibly kissed as she was making her way through a sea of fans with Liam in Barcelona, Spain, over the weekend. The video posted to Twitter Sunday shows as the male fan grabs Cyrus’ hair, wraps his arm around her neck and forcibly pull her in for a kiss on the face. Fortunately, Cyrus was quick enough to turn her head in the other direction as security jumped into action. Hemsworth, who was leading Cyrus through the crowd, quickly put his arm around his wife and guided her into an SUV following the incident.

Yesterday, Cyrus took to her Instagram Story to post clips of the incident, along with video footage of The Talk co-hosts sharing comments from trolls. The singer also reacted to one commenter, who suggested Cyrus “asked for it” by the way she was dressed.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people,” Cyrus wrote, per E! News . “She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.” She later took to Twitter to post more critical comments, writing, “Don’t f–k with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit.”