Mildred Okwo Suggests Ways #BBNaija Can Improve its Content Delivery in the Future

This year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija appears to be ending on a very underwhelming note, and Mildred Okwo has suggested what the organisers can do better next season.

Recall that the organisers kicked out their most controversial housemate this year–Erica Nlewedim–following a fight with Laycon. And one week later, Erica’s partner in the house, Kiddwaya, with whom she had the most sizzling romance of all time with, got evicted too.

Now, the house has been deemed extremely boring, and people are suggesting on ways the show can improve in the future.

“Next time, a book festival or publisher needs to partner with #BBNaija Housemates need to be seen reading at least an hour a day. Our continent needs this. Corporate social responsibility on Multichoice’s part,” Mildred Okwo said. And many people agree with her.

See her tweet:

Next time, a book festival or publisher needs to partner with #BBNaija Housemates need to be seen reading at least an hour a day. Our continent needs this. Corporate social responsibility on Multichoice’s part 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 They do so much already — Film Director (@MealdredO) September 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

