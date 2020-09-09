Mildred Okwo is No Longer Interested in the BBNaija Show Following Erica’s Disqualification

Mildred Okwo is one of the many Nigerians who have lost interest in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The filmmaker has been very vocal in her support for Erica Nlewedim, who got kicked out of the show on Sunday following her vicious fight with Laycon.

Many people, including Okwo, were heartbroken over how Erica was exited from the show. But the actress has been doing great ever since; her fans have grown into an army, with many people boycotting the show, including the filmmaker Mildred Okwo.

“Me walking past the TV set on 198,” she captioned a sassy photo of Ego Boyo, referencing the station where the show airs. And fans gathered under the post to also reveal that they have all stopped watching, too.

Me walking past the TV set on 198 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hfnJ8Ofzp1 — Film Director (@MealdredO) September 8, 2020

