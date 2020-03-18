Olga Diyachenko has taken to her Instagram to call out a troll who had unkind things to say about Mikel Obi, whose football contract with Turkish club, Trabzonspor, recently got annulled.

In case you missed it: Obi criticised the club over their poor safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting in the termination of their business relationship.

This stirred heated reactions. While some people have declared their support for Mikel, some trolls hopped into his partner Olga’s DM to say nasty things about him.

And she called them out.

“You are vile, but My man is a Hero. Family over everything. Good friends show their love in times of trouble, not just in times of happiness. — Euripides,” she wrote. Adding, “Thank you Trabzonspor fans that understand and for those who don’t, I’m sorry, but family first no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Mikel is unfazed by this development.

He has taken to his Instagram to thank all those who stood with him, noting that life comes first. “It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them,” he wrote.

See his full post below: