Mikel Obi to miss Trabzonspor clash with Besiktas

Mikel Obi will not join Trabzonspor teammates for Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas at the Vodafone Arena due to suspension.

The suspension follows his fourth yellow card of the season in the 90th minute of Sunday’s 2-1 win over Sivasspor, making him ineligible for their trip against Besiktas.

Earlier in the season, the 32-year-old had been cautioned against Besiktas, Caykur Rizespor and Konyaspor.

An altercation off-the-ball with Sivasspor midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas saw the referee caution the former Nigeria skipper.

The game was Mikel’s 16th appearance for Trabzonspor this season.

Mikel, who was recently the victim of racist attacks, is expected back in the Trabzonspor side for their home clash against Rizespor at the Senol Gunes stadium on February 29.

Trabzonspor, currently on a six games winning streak, lead the Turkish Super League with 44 points from 21 games and are a point ahead of second-placed Istanbul Basaksehir, with a game in hand.