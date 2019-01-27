Mikel Obi Shines on Boro Debut

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel made an impressive debut for Middlesbrough in their FA Cup Fourth Round clash with Newport County which ended 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

The former Chelsea midfielder put in a decent shift for Boro until he was subbed off for Clayton Adam in the 62nd minute.

Daniel Ayala netted Middlesbrough’s goal in the 51st minute, while Matthew Dolan grabbed a 90th minute equaliser for Newport County to force a replay.

Mikel, 31, who signed on Thursday as a free agent to feature for the English Championship side until the end of the season, was happy with his debut showing and is eager to come better with more games.

“I thought the performance was good,” he said in a post-match interview..

“When you play these games, we were one up, we controlled the game and it’s one of those games where if you sit back you can get caught out and that’s what happened.

“The team played really well, it’s a good start for me and hopefully we can carry on from here.

“Today was good and hopefully I can get a few more games to get sharper and help the team a bit more.”

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is also full of praises for the Nigerian international.

“John Obi Mikel did smashing, that was his first game for a long time. He is so composed on the ball, he lifts the rest of the team, he is that type of player,” Pulis told BBC Sport after the match.