Mikel Obi set to sign for Stoke City

Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel is on the verge of a move to championship side Stoke City, according to reports in the British media.

The former Super Eagles skipper, 33, became a free agent having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

Mikel made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

The former Nigerian youth star won the Champions League and Europa League, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and the League Cup with the London side.

After leaving Stamford Bridge he joined Chinese side Tianjin TEDA and had a brief spell at Middlesbrough in 2019.

Mikel won 89 caps for Nigeria, playing in two World Cups and helping the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, before announcing his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Stoke City, who finished 15th last season after a long relegation scrap, are managed by former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

