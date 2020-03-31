Mikel is great, but Jay Jay Okocha is the GOAT

Nigerian Twitter erupted with debate over the weekend about who is the greater footballer between John Obi Mikel and Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

While this may ostensibly seem to be a no-brainer for football fans from back in the day, it is however a valid argument for many followers of the game today in light of the achievements of the former Chelsea midfielder.

Blessed with mesmerizing skills and uncanny ball sense, Okocha was the maestro of his generation who dazzled everybody including his own teammates.

The midfield impresario iconized the number 10 jersey and his impact in Nigerian football sets him apart as the most loved footballer of his generation.

Giving his thoughts on the debate, former Super Eagles skipper Daniel Amokachi, says Jay Jay was simply exceptional and the country’s greatest footballer, Brilla writes.

“There are several eras in our football and several people will have their favorites from the list of great players like Mathematical Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amesiamaka, Mudashiru Lawal, Jay-Jay Okocha and Mikel Obi,” Amokachi explained.

“But, if you were talking about winning laurel, certainly Mikel Obi is the greatest because he won everything you could win as a player; the Champions League, Europa, and the 2013 AFCON.

“So, naturally, Mikel will be the greatest Nigerian player ever, but for me, the best of all time is Jay-Jay Okocha, period.”

Okocha earned 74 caps for Nigeria in an international career that spanned almost two decades, scoring 14 goals.

He won the 1994 AFCON with the Super Eagles and went on to captain the team to a couple of editions,while also featuring prominently in the Olympic gold winning team in Atlanta 1996.

In 2019, the former Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker was inducted into the Nigeria Football hall of fame.