Mikel eyes return to England

Nigerian international John Mikel Obi may be headed back to England amid interest from Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Mikel, 33, is a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in March following the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Super Eagles captain has also been linked with Brazilian clubs Botafogo and Internacional since leaving Trabzonspor.

In a recent chat with BBC Sport, Mikel refused to confirm or deny reports linking him with newly-promoted West Brom and Championship side Stoke City.

“Yes, there are interested clubs and England is a strong possibility and why not..,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“We are currently in talks with clubs and there is absolutely no hurry. I can only wait to see what happens.”

Mikel won a duffel bag full of titles during an 11-year stay at Chelsea and had a brief stint at Middlesbrough before moving to Turkey.

He also played for Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League.

