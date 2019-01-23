Mikel Completes Move to Championship Side Middlesbrough

Nigeria international Mikel Obi has completed a move to English Championship club Middlesbrough after completing his medicals on Tuesday, January 22.

UK media report that Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi travelled to the United Kingdom on Tuesday morning, January 22, before he had his medical examination at the Riverside stadium.

Boro, coached by the experienced Tony Pulis, decided to sign Mikel so that he can help the team in their fight to return to the Premier League.

The Riverside outfit are currently occupying fifth position on the Championship standings and seven points off pacesetters Leeds.

Mikel may make his debut in the fourth round FA Cup tie against Newport County on Saturday, January 26.

The Nigerian international brings experience to the side having won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a European Cup with the Blues.

A number of clubs in Germany and Italy were reportedly interested in the 32-year-old, but reports claim he was keen on a return to England where he had a hugely successful 10-year spell with Chelsea.

Mikel has been playing in the Chinese Super League for the past two years with Tianjin Teda, but the club failed to extend his contract after the recently concluded season.

He is expected to lead the Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations in June after announcing on Instagram that he couldn’t wait for his return to the national side.