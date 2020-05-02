Mike Tyson’s Stunning Work Out Session Stirs Twitter Conversation

Mike Tyson has not lost his power, not by a bit.

Yesterday, a video surfaced showing the moment he worked out with his trainer, and it wasn’t long before TMZ confirmed that the clip was a footage shot a few days ago as part of a promotional deal with Sony.

However, showed monstrous strength in the video, which has since prompted a conversation on social media.

Check out the clip:

And here’s what folks think:

If mike Tyson does truly make a come back to Boxing i am there front Row Seats!!! My god the power on that man 💪🏼 https://t.co/NNDrwtV8m0 — MOE SARGI (@MoeSargi) May 2, 2020

Mike Tyson 53 years old and still a knock yo damn block off! pic.twitter.com/9sPzT0jX8t — BigTravAndQShow (@AndQshow) May 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

