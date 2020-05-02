Mike Tyson’s Stunning Work Out Session Stirs Twitter Conversation

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Mike Tyson’s Stunning Work Out Session Stirs Twitter Conversation

Mike Tyson has not lost his power, not by a bit.

Yesterday, a video surfaced showing the moment he worked out with his trainer, and it wasn’t long before TMZ confirmed that the clip was a footage shot a few days ago as part of a promotional deal with Sony.

However, showed monstrous strength in the video, which has since prompted a conversation on social media.

Check out the clip:

And here’s what folks think:

Related Posts

Tola Otedola Schools Troll Who Says Her Brother as ‘Mentally Unstable’

May 2, 2020

Burna Boy Reportedly Signs Sister, Nissi, to Own Label

May 2, 2020

Chris Evans Assembles ‘Avengers’ Stars for COVID-19 Charity Hangout

May 2, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *