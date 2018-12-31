Mike Tyson to Host Festival Celebrating Weed

Former boxing champion, Mike Tyson has announced that he is hosting a festival in celebration of weed and its legalisation.

Tyson who acquired Tyson Ranch after California legalized the sale of recreational weed to anyone above 21, has promised that the festival tagged, Kind Music Festival, will be a “micro festival” that will “transform the desert into a pop-up concert experience complete with food trucks, a ‘chillville’, a fun zone featuring massive inflatable rides, obstacle courses and mazes, bar area, vendor village and limited edition hoodies.”

This festival will take place in California on his 412-acre Tyson ranch on the 23rd of January, the former heavyweight king announced.

Tyson will also dedicate one dollar from every ticket sale to STANDING UNITED organization, “a non-profit dedicated to battling drug addiction, and homelessness,” hotnewhiphop reports.