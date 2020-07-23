Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in 8-round ring return

American boxing icon Mike Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition fight on September 12 in Los Angeles.

It is a shock comeback to the sport for Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, who will use larger gloves for the fight even if there won’t be headgear.

Jones Jr posted on social media: “I am happy that this fight between me and Mike Tyson will happen! I was always ready and will be ready this time as well.”

The announcement comes after iconic former heavyweight champion Tyson has been posting ferocious clips of himself in training, fuelling speculation of a stunning return to the ring.

Jones Jr, a four-weight world champion, told sports.ru: “I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception.

“For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse. Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me. And since he did that, how can I say no?”

Tyson has previously said: “I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

One thing is pretty clear though, there aren’t no exhibitions with Tyson…

