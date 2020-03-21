Mike Tyson Says Eminem ”Knows What It’s Like to Be a N***a”

Mike Tyson says Eminem understands the black struggle.

The former boxer said this in the latest episode of Hotboxin where he sat down with Eminem to discuss, among other things, their love for hip-hop and the rapper’s latest album Music to Be Murdered By.

The touching moment came toward the end of the interview, when Tyson praised the Detroit rapper for all his success, stating it was especially notable because nothing was ever handed to Em.

“Everything you got was, fuckin’—not even given to you,” Tyson said at the 45:55 mark. “You fuckin’ slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n***a.”

“Not sure how to answer that,” Em responded with a nervous laugh. “But, uh, nah man. It’s uh … I mean, you know, we all got our story.”

Watch them below.