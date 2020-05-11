Mike Tyson hails ‘vicious’ Ngannou after brutal KO of Rozenstruik

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson believes ‘vicious’ Francis Ngannou is destined to become UFC heavyweight world champion after his brutal knockout of Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Ngannou, nicknamed ‘The Predator’ showed his killer instincts at UFC 249 when he knocked out his rival in just 20 seconds after a clubbing left hook.

Having been called out by the Surinamese fighter for several months, Ngannou’s cool and calm exterior perhaps belied the frustration brewing beneath the surface.

And the one man who knows all about that recognised the greatness on display in Jacksonville, Florida.

Taking to Twitter, Tyson wrote: “Resounding…vicious…future champ. Francis Ngannou 20 second knockout 2nite [sic].”

The 53-year-old forged a career out of destroying opponents during his reign of terror in the 1980’s as he left top heavyweight contenders and legend on their backs.

Interestingly, growing up as a child in Cameroon, Ngannou was a huge fan of ‘Iron Mike’ and even wanted to emulate his career inside the boxing ring.

He may yet become a UFC heavyweight champ with his genuinely freakish power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

