 Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.
The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.
Earlier in a briefing at the White House, Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at office since Monday.
The vice-president however said he was going to take the test even though he hadn’t showed symptoms.
Pence’s test comes a day after President Donald Trump tested negative for the flu-like virus.
Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence.
