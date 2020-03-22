 Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.

The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Earlier in a briefing at the White House, Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at office since Monday.

The vice-president however said he was going to take the test even though he hadn’t showed symptoms.

Pence’s test comes a day after President Donald Trump tested negative for the flu-like virus.

