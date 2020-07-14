Mike Godson Rants About Love and Woman on Instagram

Mike Godson says hardworking men don’t give all their time to women.

It is unclear what prompted the outburst (which he toned down with a rather charming photo of his), because, whoever asks a man to sit at home all day just for a woman?

“No hard working man gives a woman 24 hours of his time,” said the actor and filmmaker, adding, Don’t let jobless people make you feel your man don’t Love you!”

Reacting to his comment, a fan (@ademi_ade) said: “Nobody is asking for 24 hours but if you care about someone you’d make out time for them.” And another fan, @jauntysleek_scents added: “Nobody, man or woman gives the other 24hours of their time.”

See godson's post below:

