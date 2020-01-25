Mike Ezuruonye Reveals Why He Recently Underwent Eye Surgery

Mike Ezuruonye has shared a photo from the recent surgery he underwent.

According to the actor-filmmaker, he, lately, noticed that he had a growth ‘encroaching’ his pupils because of the harsh light exposure over the years, thanks to film-making.

Thankfully, the surgery was successful, which he why he has taken to his Instagram to share the news and always drop a word for fans who work with harsh lights.

He said:

Forgive being Reluctant but just had to share..Many don’t know what we go through in the course of our work (FILM MAKING)..Had a growth encroaching the pupil of both eyes cos of over exposure to HARSH movie Production LIGHTS over the Years…(Heard looking into your PHONE/COMPUTER for too long also puts one in Danger)..Advised to get Surgery done,I was Scared…After Surgery, for over 8 hrs ,i was without sight as my eyes were Demanded Tightly Closed,Tightly Shut by the Ophthalmologist Team of Doctors..Hmnnn..These Made me Appreciate more the GIFT of Sight GOD gave me…Goshhhh that I can never ever take for Granted..Scary experience…But GOD is always Faithful..Glad Surgery was SUCCESSFUL and i will be back real soon to my work and Passion…Thanks to my FANS and TRUE SUPPORTERS..(NOTE Pls :Dont adhere to any IMPOSTOR who would want to take advantage to defraud anyone of his or her money…Pls I am Fine and Healing) I love you all always❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️..God Bless 🙏🏼❤️