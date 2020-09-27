Mike Ezuruonye Blasts Kunle Afolayan in Newly Ignited Beef

It looks like the era of Nollywood beef is rising again and this time, the stars of the show are Mike Ezuruonye and Kunle Afolayan.
Mike Ezuruonye took to his Instagtam page to blast actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan for sharing screenshot of a DM that tagged the former as a fraudster.
The light skinned actor lambasted Afolayan and accused him of being tribalistic and hating Igbos in an epic showdown on his Instagram page. He also added that years ago, Afolayan had said Igbos were the ones spoiling the movie industry and he doesn’t like casting them.
In the DM screenshot Kunle Afolayan shared, Mike Ezuruonye was accused of scamming women. The filmmaker also attached a caption which read “E gba mi o, Ewo ni temi? (Translated; Help me, how does this concern me?)
In his own defence, Mike Ezuruonye stated that fraudsters are in the habit of impersonating entertainers to defraud people.
@kunleafo The small respect I had for you is gone,yes I wrote u that in your sick DM. U touched the wrong guy by posting this on your twitter and Instagram stories… Guy,U buy wrong Market!! U now acting like u don’t know impersonators are using Actors/Musicians/politicians /celebs fake profiles and videos to Defraud people world over???? Or haven’t u seen the ones caught in my respect and even jailed for impersonating me by @officialefcc ????. Why am I surprised ,you’ve always HATED IGBOS..Are we going to forget in the Press ur statement years ago saying “IGBOS are the ones spoiling the movie industry..U dont like casting them.” Well this IGBO ain’t like u cos he was born in Lagos and speaks flawless Yoruba..And loves the Yoruba people U Tribalistic human!!!!! Guyyyyy I don come meet u for anything for this life???…OMO HOLD YOURSELF O,before we for inside Nollywood go talk your matter outside..Rubbishhh Kunle U ARE TOO SMALL to bring me down with this stuuuuuupidddd unethical act…smh If u were wise ,wouldn’t u as a colleague call me ,ask questions before posting this Rubbish on your Instagram and Twitter?… WHO DOES THAT….Obviously u…🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🙄🙄🙄Mtcheww DUDE,,,if u want a problem ,boyyyyyyy BRING IT ON …I’m so freaking READY!!!. I’ve never called OUT any of my colleagues on social media but NIGGA u messed up this time ..🙄🙄smh Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish Question Where were u when GOD CHOSE ME??? 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 #alwaysfavouredinhisgrace #youtoosmall