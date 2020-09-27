Mike Ezuruonye Blasts Kunle Afolayan in Newly Ignited Beef

It looks like the era of Nollywood beef is rising again and this time, the stars of the show are Mike Ezuruonye and Kunle Afolayan.

Mike Ezuruonye took to his Instagtam page to blast actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan for sharing screenshot of a DM that tagged the former as a fraudster.

The light skinned actor lambasted Afolayan and accused him of being tribalistic and hating Igbos in an epic showdown on his Instagram page. He also added that years ago, Afolayan had said Igbos were the ones spoiling the movie industry and he doesn’t like casting them.

In the DM screenshot Kunle Afolayan shared, Mike Ezuruonye was accused of scamming women. The filmmaker also attached a caption which read “E gba mi o, Ewo ni temi? (Translated; Help me, how does this concern me?)

In his own defence, Mike Ezuruonye stated that fraudsters are in the habit of impersonating entertainers to defraud people.

