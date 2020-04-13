Mike Edwards Speaks Yoruba on Twitter and Got a ‘E’ for the Effort

So, Mike Edwards made an effort to speak Yoruba to his Twitter followers on Easter Sunday.
The Big Brother Naija finalist shared the video of himself speaking the language, with a caption in which he clarified that he’s only making an effort as he is still learning.
“Make me try small and wish una Happy Easter in Yoruba,” he said, adding, “#learningYoruba“
Watch him below:
Make me try small and wish una Happy Easter in Yoruba. 🇳🇬 #learningYoruba pic.twitter.com/3Km6wrf6Ds
— Mike Edwards (@aireyys) April 12, 2020