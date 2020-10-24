Mike Edwards Shares Photo of Late Brother, Recess He Died During Sickle Cell Crisis in Nigeria

Mike Edwards of Big Brother Naija, ‘Pepper Dem’ edition has recounted how he lost his older brother to the poor health care system in Nigeria.

The former reality TV star and new dad, took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his older brother alongside two others, while noting that he died at 10 years while in Nigeria.

Mike Edwards detailed that Mathew who was sickle cell anemic had a crisis while in Nigeria and lost his life as a result of it.

The entrepreneur went on to state that if his brother had been in a country with better health care as at that time, he would have survived and probably still be alive today.

He made sure to add that the fight to end SARS was a cry for help after years of oppression due to corruption and bad governance.

