Mike Edwards Shares His Wife’s Childbirth Video, Announces Arrival of Their Son

Congratulations to Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton!

The reality TV start has just posted a video of the moment when his wife Perri pushed out their son, who they have named Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.

THE CHAMP IS HERE! We’re so proud to welcome our first baby into the world. We are so thankful and blessed and this has been a journey, but we are on the other side and soo grateful. Thank you all for the love and support from the 3 of us 🙂

