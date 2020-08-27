Mike Edwards Shares His Wife’s Childbirth Video, Announces Arrival of Their Son

Congratulations to Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton!

The reality TV start has just posted a video of the moment when his wife Perri pushed out their son, who they have named Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.

He captioned the video:

THE CHAMP IS HERE! We’re so proud to welcome our first baby into the world. We are so thankful and blessed and this has been a journey, but we are on the other side and soo grateful. Thank you all for the love and support from the 3 of us 🙂

And fans are super glad for them!

See the clip here:

