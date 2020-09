Mike Edwards just shared an adorable photo of his mini-me, Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards, in celebration of the latter’s one week birthday.

The new dad and former reality star, welcomed his first child, a son with his former Olympian wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, last Wednesday, August 26.

The beautiful shot which showed Mike Edwards cradling his newborn in his arms was captioned,

“The circle of life. #1weekold”.

