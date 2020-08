Mike Edwards is one with the wisdom nugget as he has taken to social media to advise folks.

The former Big Brother Naija reality TV star and expectant dad, took to Instagram story to tell folks to face their hustle and avoid going broke by trying to act rich.

Mike Edwards shared the words of sages from time past on his Instagram story writing,

” Don’t be ashamed at a job you’re working for. People won’t put food on thevtae or pay your bills. This job will. Don’t show off to go broke”.

