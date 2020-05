Mike Edwards can’t hide his joy as he felt his baby kick for the first time.

Taking to Twitter, the debonair gentleman shared the incredible feeling tweeting,

“I just felt the baby kick @shakesdrayton this is incredible”, adding a number of heart emojis.

The dad-to-be and his wife Perri, are indeed in for a ride of many firsts as they journey through the pregnancy of their first child together.

We’ll sure be keeping up with Baby Edwards.

