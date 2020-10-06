Mike Edwards and Wife, Perri Bag Reality TV Show on BET and MTV

Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton are headed to MTV UK and BET digital with a brand new reality show, “Mike and Perri”.

The couple who welcomed their first child together, a son, Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards weeks ago,  will be giving fans full access into their pregnancy journey through to welcoming their baby from Thursday, October 10, 2020.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards, took to his Instagram page to announce their brand new reality show.

“I am excited to finally announce our brand new reality TV show Mike and Perri on MTV and BET digital this Thursday. You guys are in for a treat”, he wrote.

