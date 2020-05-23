Mike Edwards and Perri Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary!

Happy Wedding anniversary to Mike Edwards and his wife Perri Shakes-Drayton!

The power couple have taken to their Instagram to share warm notes for each other as they celebrate their special day.

Mike said: “When two souls connect you can’t fake it” ❤️ #weddinganniversary”

And Perri, who is pregnant with their first child, added: “ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY 👰🏾🤵🏾…this time last year we tied the knot and I became MRS EDWARDS. A lot has happened between then and now. Here’s to more great times and exciting moments ahead. ❤️❤️❤️”

See their posts below:

