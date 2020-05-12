Mike and Perri Edwards Take on Duduke Challenge in New Video

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri are too cute together moreso, now that the couple are on the road to becoming parents.

In a cute video shared on Perri’s Instagram page, the expectant mum took on the famous ‘Duduke’ challenge (a song by singer, Simi with which she announced her pregnancy), dancing and swaying as she gently cradles her growing bump.

And guess who decided to make an appearance? None other than BBN alum and dad-to-be, Mike Edwards.

In the video, Mike makes a surprise appearance as Perri was dancing away and it’s easy to see that their joy is contagious.

“Just having a dance with my bump and my husband wants to join the party. 😂Keep your spirits up everyone,” Perri wrote.

Perri has been sharing updates on her pregnancy with fans and we know there are many more cute moments ahead.

