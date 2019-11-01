Miguel Returns With a New Single “Funeral”

Miguel is back again, this time with a single title, “Funeral.”

Per Complex, this track is a “blend of the electronic-based soul that won him his initial fan base” and Miguel “laces a bass-heavy electro instrumental with sultry lyrics.”

“Funeral” follows Miguel’s participation in Alicia Keys’ innovative installation, “Show Me Love” which went on to become an installation that was located at 477 Broadway in Manhattan. It was on display from Wednesday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Steam Miguel’s latest single, “Funeral” below:

