Migos Files Lawsuit Against Talent Lawyer Over ‘Excessive’ Fees, Conflicts of Interest

Migos has filed a lawsuit against their longtime attorney Damien Granderson.

Per Variety, the rap trio claim that Granderson “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer” and “cheated [the group] out of millions of dollars.” They also accused him of “glaring conflicts of interest” and favouring the group’s label, Quality Control, which he also represented.

While the suit does not specify an amount the group is seeking beyond “millions of dollars,” the group also accused Granderson of professional malpractice and unjust enrichment, among other claims.

It is worthy to note that the group, made up of Quavious Marshall (“Quavo”), Kiari Cephus (“Offset”), Kirsnick Ball (“Takeoff”), has yet to drop their fourth album “Culture III.” The album has been delayed for months, because of legal issues.

Not, in their lawsuit, the group alleges that Granderson’s record deals first with 300 Entertainment, which the group left in 2017 via a pricey exit arrangement to join with Capitol, were not in its best interest and cost the group “millions of dollars.”

Granderson has yet to address this publicly.

We can’t wait to see how it pans out.

