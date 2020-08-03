Microsoft moves to buy TikTok

US tech giant Microsoft is in talks to purchase the US operations of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.

Microsoft confirmed that boss Satya Nadella had a conversation with President Donald Trump about the acquisition on Sunday, stressing that it “fully appreciates the importance” of addressing President Trump’s concerns over the safety of the app.

In a blog post, Microsoft said it will also have to provide the US government with a list of the “proper economic benefits” to the country.

The tech giant hopes to conclude discussions with TikTok’s parent firm ByteDance by 15 September.

Microsoft emphasised that it would ensure that “all private data of TikTok’s American users” was transferred to and remained in the US.

Further, it would ensure that any data currently stored or backed up outside the country would be deleted from servers after it was transferred to US data centres.

The tech giant however added that current discussions were still in the “preliminary” stage, and it wasn’t a done deal yet.

