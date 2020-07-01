Mickey Madden, Maroon Five Bassist, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Mickey Madden has been arrested on charges of domestic violence.

News outlets confirmed the arrest of the Marron 5 bassist on Wednesday after he was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday, June 27, following a domestic dispute with an unknown female.

The 41-year-old was charged under penal code 273.5(a) with the charge described as ‘willfully inflicting a traumatic injury on a spouse or cohabitant’.

Mickey Madden posted a $50,000 bail and was released from custody but he’s expected in court on September 29, to answer over the charges.

If convicted, the Pop-rock musician will face up to six years in prison and a fine of $6,000 (£4,839).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

