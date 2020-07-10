Michelle Williams to Star Alongside Oscar Isaac in HBO Limited Series, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’s has been adapted by HBO and Michelle Williams has been billed to Star in the limited series alongside Oscar Isaac.

According to Variety, the new version of the show which was aired on Swedish television in 1973, will re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

The limited series will be directed by Haggai Levi who will also write and executively produce alongside Isaac and Williams. Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res. Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard will also executive produce. Media Res and Endeavor content will produce.

Former head of drama at HBO,Ellenberg, , thas been working on adapting “Scenes From a Marriage” for years. It was one of the first projects announced after launching his production company, Media Res, three years ago.

The show is also a reunion of sorts for Ellenberg and Levi, with Levi having projects at HBO during Ellenberg’s tenure as an executive.

Williams who is a celebrated actress, recently picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe for her leading role in the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon.”

Isaac also won a Golden Globe for his character in the 2015 HBO limited series “Show Me a Hero”.

