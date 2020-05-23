Michelle Obama, Janelle Monae & More Headline 2020 in MTV ‘Prom-athon’

MTV made provisions for American students who couldn’t congregate for their graduation because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to THR, the network celebrated the students by airing a dance Prom-athon for the class of 2020 on Friday night.

This event included an appearance from former first lady Michelle Obama, and performances from DJ Khaled, DJ Pauly D, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha, Chloe x Halle and more.

“There’s no playbook for any of this, yet you’ve shown resilience beyond your years,” said Obama as she introduced the event. “This is going to be incredible, historic, talked about forever, this is going to be amazing,” added Khaled. “You’re the next doctors, presidents, athletes, musicians.” The DJ shared that he has never attended a real prom, though he did perform at a prom during his high school days.

Bebe Rexha and Bretman Rock separately offered makeup tutorials for the students as they prepare to celebrate the special evening, while hair stylist Chris Appleton shared tips on creating the perfect hairstyle. Julianne Hough, meanwhile, offered a dance tutorial for viewers.

View the full Prom-athon below.

