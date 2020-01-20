Michelle Obama Includes Burna Boy & Tobe Nwigwe’s Songs on Her Workout Playlist

Michelle Obama has published the list of favourite tracks that help her through her workout routine at the gym, and the include Burna Boy’s “My Money, My Baby”, Afro B’s “Drogba (Joanna)”, Koffee’s “Toast”, and Tobe Nwigwe & David Michael Wyatt’s “I’m Dope”.

Writing about the songs, Michelle wrote:

It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?

Check them out.