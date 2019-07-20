Michelle Obama Drags Trump After Recent Racist Rant: “It’s Our America.”

Michelle Obama has a response for President Donald Trump who continues to stoke racist attacks on four progressive congresswomen.

In case you missed it: tensions escalated this week when the president blasted the Democratic “squad” comprising of Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, suggesting on Twitter that they “go back” to the countries they came. All four women are U.S. citizens, with Omar being the only one who was born outside of the U.S.

After his Twitter rant, he continued his attacks during Wednesday’s rally, during which a “send her back” chant aimed at Omar broke out from his supporters.

This triggered a massive backlash, and yesterday, the former first lady tweeted a rebuke targeting Trump, in which she reminded him that America does not belong to a race.

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years,” she said, adding, “Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

See her tweet below:

What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 19, 2019