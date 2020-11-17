Michelle Obama Comes Through with a Message to The Trump Administration

Michelle Obama has issued a lengthy message to the Donald Trump administration and the Republican party in light of post-election events.

It’s no news that since the results of the American elections have been collated and Joe Biden announced as President-elect, the Donald Trump administration is yet to concede defeat and allow for a smooth transition and Obama believes this will put Americans at risk.

Michelle noted that the activities of Donald Trump since Joe Biden was elected the next president of the United States, caused her to reflect on 4 years ago when her husband, then president, Barack Obama had to open their doors wide to Trump and his team for a seamless handover despite him spreading racist lies about her husband which put her family in danger.

She also mentioned that the margin between him and Clinton in 2016 was less than what Joe Biden had in 2020 to secure his win but the American people had spoken and in the spirit of preserving the democratic process, the will of the people had to be respected.

Michelle Obama urged Trump, his team and his party to do same by allowing for the Biden administration to begin its transition into power in readiness for January 2021.

