Michaelle Obama recently launched her eponymous podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, and to celerbate this feat, the forever First Lady shared tracks from a few of her favourite songs.

The list includes “Drive and Disconnect” by Nao, “Lowkey” by Teyana Taylor featuring Erykah Badu, “Pink Youth” by Yuna featuring Little Simz, and others.

And yes, Mrs. Obama did not fail to feature her friend Beyoncé’s 2020 Juneteenth anthem “Black Parade” in the mix.

Listen to the full playlist here.

