Michelle Obama Celebrates Beyonce’s Netflix “Homecoming” Film

Michele Obama is super proud of Beyonce.

The former First Lady of the United States took to her Instagram yesterday to congratulate Beyonce whose “Homecoming” film recently premiered on Netflix.

The film documents her headlining 2018 Coachella performance and features footage and interviews from the lead-up. And it came one year after Beyoncé’s Coachella marked the first time a black woman has headlined the festival since it launched in 1999.

And Obama is super glad for her and appreciates how Beyonce continues to contribute to her community. “o proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #BeyonceHomecoming,” she captioned the heartwarming video.

Watch it below: