Michel Platini Arrested over Award of Qatar 2022 World Cup

Former UEFA President, Michel Platini, has been arrested by the French Police as part of an investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Gulf nation Qatar won a surprise bid to host football’s biggest event back in 2010, and there have been controversies ever since.

A French publication, Mediapart, claim Platini, 63, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

The French legend is being held at a police station in Nanterres, a suburb in the French capital city of Paris.

This is not the first time Platini has been involved in a corruption scandal.

In 2015, Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter were banned for eight years from all football-related activity for ethics violations.

Last year, the former Juventus and Nantes playmaker controversially revealed that the 1998 World Cup draw was rigged so that France and Brazil could only meet in the final.