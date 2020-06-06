Micheal Jordan Donate $100 Million to Organisations Seeking Equality and Racial Justice

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Basketball legend, Michael Jordan has made a $100 million donation to various organizations through his Jordan Brand.

The Jordan Brand company released an official statement to this effect on Friday, June 5, 2020. The fund which will be donated over the next ten years, will go to various organisations working to ensure racial equality, social justice and great access to education.

The $100 million donation makes it the largest corporate donation to causes fighting racism and social injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide, and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people, the statement reads

“There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community. We embrace the responsibility.” Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will give $50 million each to fulfill the $100 million donation”.

