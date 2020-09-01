Micheal B Jordan Pays Glowing Tribute to His Friend and Colleague, Chadwick Boseman

Micheal B Jordan is the latest celebrity to share his experience on what life was like knowing and being great friends with the late Chadwick Boseman.

The ‘Creed’ star took to his Instagtam page to pay a glowing tribute to one of the greats whom he knew for many years starting from their time together on ‘All my Children’.

Micheal B Jordan revealed that since he was 16 years old, when he joined the cast of the TV show, Chadwick Boseman had been paving the way for him and consistently showed him ‘how to be better, honour purpose and create legacy’.

He went on to state that he wished they had more time together and it took him this long to write a public tribute because he’s been trying to find the words and nothing comes close.

Read his tribute below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

