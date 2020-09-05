Michael Rooker Talks About His Struggles With COVID-19: “It Has Been Quite a Battle”

Michael Rooker has taken to his Facebook to talk about his experience with battling COVID-19.

In the lengthy post shared on his Facebook alongside a photo of his negative test result, The Walking Dead actor wrote, “If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle.”

He further explained that he didn’t use any extra medicines, vitamins or supplements while dealing with the virus symptoms. “I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed… ” explained Rooker. “In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day.”

He continued, “I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR!” Toward the end of the post, Rooker wrote that the virus “put up a pretty good fight, but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out!”

