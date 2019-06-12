Michael Madsen Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Charge

Michael Madsen has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence, THR is reporting.

According to the media house, this 61-year-old actor was arrested in late March on suspicion of being intoxicated while driving. In April, he was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI offense, authorities said.

He reportedly hit a pole while driving in Malibu on March 24, and now has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 364 days in jail, according to the D.A.’s office.

Madsen is due back in court July 10.