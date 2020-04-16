Michael Jordan Says Upcoming Doc Will Make People Think He’s ‘Horrible’

Michael Jordan is worried about how people will perceive him after watching the much-anticipated documentary series, The Last Dance.

Per Complex, this was revealed by director Jason Hehir, who said that the legend once told him in 2017: “When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said.”

Jordan reportedly also pointed to a specific moment where he was particularly hard on his Chicago Bulls teammate Scotty Burrell.

”When you see the footage of [me riding with Scotty Burrell], you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy,” Hehir remembers His Airness telling him before defending his aggressive approach. “But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we’re facing the Indiana’s and Miami’s and New York’s in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him.”

The Last Dance will track the Bulls’ 1997-98 campaign, the final season that Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman played together under head coach Phil Jackson.