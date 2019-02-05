Michael Jordan Inks First Look TV Series Deal With Amazon Studios

Michael Jordan continues to wax stronger.

According to Deadline, the “Black Panther” star’s company, Outlier Society Productions, has now inked a first look TV series with Amazon Studios. And this comes mere weeks after he signed a similar one with Warner Bros.

It is unclear at the moment what series his company will be producing, but speaking with the press, the actor said, “It’s an exciting moment for Outlier Society. On behalf of myself and President of Production, Alana Mayo, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Amazon Studios. In just a few short years they have become home to some of television’s most groundbreaking series and an extraordinary place for talent to create, with a cutting-edge business model that speaks to today’s audiences. Alongside the expert leadership at Amazon Studios, we can’t wait to unveil the fruits of this union.”

Also, Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke also commented on the partnership. “The key to Michael’s success, going back to the beginning of his career, has been his ability to elevate each role he has brought to life, often shattering stereotypes along the way,” she said. “One of the reasons it’s so exciting to be in business with him, Alana and Outlier Society is because they are part of the new wave of creative talents emphasizing diversity both above and below the line, and using their success to empower others. We can’t wait to bring their vision to a global audience who is hungry for revolutionary, authentic content.”