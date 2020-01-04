Michael Jackson’s Accusers Can Now Sue for Sexual Abuse

Michael Jackson’s accusers now have a chance to the late singer’s corporate entities, and this is because of a California law that took effect Jan. 1.

According to Deadline, the California 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling that prohibited James Safechuck and Wade Robson from suing MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc. over the alleged sexual abuse they endured at the hands of Jackson. Robson had filed in 2013 at age 30 and Safechuck filed his lawsuit in 2014 at age 36; however, the cases were tossed due to a California law that stated such claims had to be filed prior to the plaintiff’s 26th birthday.

Now, the new California law has extended the statute of limitations, allowing “claims of childhood sexual abuse against third-party nonperpetrators to be filed” up until the victim’s 40th birthday, according to legal documents.

Reacting to this news, the plaintiffs’ attorney Vince W. Finaldi said in a statement to Deadline:

“We are pleased that the Court of Appeal recognized the strong protections California has for sexual abuse victims, as well as the extended time for them to file claims. We look forward to proving these claims before a jury. The time is coming for the Jackson estate and lawyers to ‘face the music’ regarding all of these lies and misrepresentations they have been making about Wade and James, and we welcome that day.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s estate released the following statement to TMZ

“The Court of Appeal did NOT revive the lawsuits by Mr. Robson and Mr. Safechuck against the Estate of Michael Jackson. Both of those lawsuits were dismissed in 2016…. [The plaintiffs] absurdly claim that Michael’s employees are somehow responsible for sexual abuse that never happened.”