Michael Jackson Fans Sue ‘Leaving Neverland’ Accusers for Defamation

Reuters reports that three different Michael Jackson fan groups have filed a lawsuit in France against the two accusers featured in the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

According to the outlet, the groups are Michael Jackson Community, MJ Street, and On the Line, all of which are accusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck of defamation, claiming that the two are “sullying his image” through their involvement in the documentary.

They have taken their case regarding the late singer specifically to France because defamation laws are still applicable to an individual, even after their death. This law isn’t recognized in the United States and United Kingdom. The three groups are seeking symbolic damages of one euro, or $1.13.

The groups have enlisted the services of attorney Emmanuel Ludot, who successfully represented the Michael Jackson Community who received one euro in damages in their suit against the singer’s private doctor, Conrad Murray, for his part in Jackson’s death.

John Branca, co-executor of the Estate of Michael Jackson, released a statement expressing their support towards the group’s legal efforts while hoping that “a victory in France will soon fuel a movement in the United States.”

“The Estate is in full support of Mr. Ludot’s efforts on behalf of Michael and his beloved fans in France and across the globe that the truth shall ultimately prevail,” he said, per Page Six. “We remain hopeful that a victory in France will soon fuel a movement in the United States to finally explore changes in the law to afford defamation protection for the deceased.”

The court said judgment will be delivered on October 4.

