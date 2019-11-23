Michael Jackson Estate-Approved Biopic is in the Works

Complex is reporting that the estate of Michael Jackson has approved his biopic, a project which will be helmed by Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King.

Per the outlet, the producer secured rights from the Michael Jackson estate to make a movie about the late singer and Leaving Neverland subject.

King’s company GK Film has tapped John Logan to write the script. However, no studio is attached to the project and the untitled biopic will not be a “sanitized” take on Jackson’s story, opting instead to cover “his entire life.”

We can’t wait!